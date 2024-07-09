Area surrounding Braidwood Nuclear to test emergency response plans

BRAIDWOOD — An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Braidwood Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for July 16. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, Will County, Kankakee County, Grundy County and Constellation will participate in the exercise.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the units of government during the exercise. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting at 11 a.m. July 19 at the Will County Emergency Management Agency Response Facility, 22456 Cherry Hill Road, Joliet, which is open to the public.

A packet of informational material can be found at bit.ly/3zy1ADX. This material provides information regarding the emergency plans for the Braidwood, LaSalle and Dresden Nuclear Power Stations.