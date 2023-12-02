Classic Cinemas CEO Johnson earns national honor

While usually working behind the scenes, Chris Johnson will soon get to be the star of the show.

The National Association of Theatre Owners will honor Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, with the 2024 NATO Marquee Award during next year’s CinemaCon, Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, announced in a news release Wednesday.

Two of the movie theaters run by Classic Cinemas are in Kankakee — the Paramount and Meadowview.

Johnson is being recognized by NATO for his unequaled dedication, commitment and service to the motion picture theater industry.

“I love this industry, and I’m humbled to be selected for this prestigious award,” Johnson said in a news release.

Johnson and Classic Cinemas were honored by the Daily Journal this year with a Progress Award as the Mid-Sized Business of 2023.

<strong>CLASSIC’S HISTORY</strong>

Founded in 1978 by Johnson’s father, Willis — who passed away earlier this year — and mother, Shirley, Classic Cinemas is the largest Illinois-based theater chain with 137 screens in 16 locations. Many of Classic Cinemas’ locations are historic downtown theaters, having undergone renovations that honor the buildings’ character while seamlessly integrating the latest technology.

Johnson currently serves as CEO of the family-run Classic Cinemas, where he began his career at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. He has dedicated the past 40-plus years to exhibition, from a teenage usher’s first movie, “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” to CEO.

His hands-on approach includes a willingness to listen, ask questions and respectfully share his opinion for the betterment of the industry.

“My goal is to elevate moviegoing and the cinema business for everyone,” Johnson said.

While earning his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Chicago, Johnson took on various roles in the company, including: usher, assistant manager, manager, concessions manager, and operations manager, before ultimately being named vice president in 1992 and CEO in 2014.

“Chris Johnson embodies everything that is great about the exhibition industry,” said NATO CEO Michael O’Leary. “Proudly carrying on the tradition of his family, Chris is a leader in our industry. Always focused on what the movie going public wants, Chris is smart, innovative and passionate about movies on the big screen.

“His voice is respected by his colleagues in exhibition and the motion picture industry overall. I always value his perspective and can think of no one more deserving of this honor. Congratulations to Chris and his family.”

CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 8-11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Johnson will receive the industry’s highest tribute as part of CinemaCon’s “State of the Industry” program on April 9.