Kankakee launches new mobile app, KanConnect

KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee this week launched a new mobile app, KanConnect, where citizens can report non-emergency issues located within city limits to city staff. It also provides on-the-go access to the latest city news and information.

In a matter of minutes, the app allows users to submit a description, picture and location of a city neighborhood issue, such as a streetlight out, pothole or graffiti removal. The report is automatically submitted to the respective division or department for review.

The application uses GPS technology to automatically provide the problem’s location, simplifying the reporting process for users while increasing the reliability of report location for service crews. The individual who submitted the service request will be notified when the issue has been received and resolved.

Additional features of the mobile app allow residents to track their request, read about the latest city news and events, contact Kankakee City Council or staff, view committee and council meetings and more.

“We’re always looking for new ways to increase civic engagement with the members of our community,” said Mayor Chris Curtis in a news release.

“With so many of us using our smart phones and tablets everywhere we go, we are excited to offer this free, mobile-friendly tool, for residents to both stay informed of city happenings, as well as non-emergency issues. We are excited to deliver this tool to our community in addressing their concerns. Our goal is to continually improve customer service for our residents and businesses and this app helps us achieve that goal. KanConnect will allow the city to quickly address any area of concern more efficiently and improve our city services.”

KanConnect is available for download on all iPhone and Android devices. Search “KanConnect” on the App Store and GooglePlay.