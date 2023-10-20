Lands and Hands collecting menstrual, hygiene products for National Period Day

National Period Day was recognized Thursday, and Lands and Hands Community Resources is hosting its second annual multi-location National Period Day Community Supply Drive through Monday.

At Rubber Rose Books & Print (111 E. Court St., Kankakee); Office of the State Representative 79th House District, Jackie Haas (370 E. Court St., Kankakee); Advantage Copier Equipment & Services, Inc. (401 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee); Moon Cookie Gallery (187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee); and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center (367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee), collection bins will be on site to collect adult and baby wipes, panty liners and pads, tampons and menstrual cups, ziplock bags and storage totes, over-the-counter pain relief products, and general hygiene products in all sizes and brands.

After the collection ends Monday, Lands and Hands volunteers will collect the items and will have a supply inventory and sorting party (details of which are to be announced). Products will then be supplied to partner organizations in need.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:lhcr60958@outlook.com" target="_blank">lhcr60958@outlook.com</a>.