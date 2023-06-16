Riverside's patient liaison Nancy Moore receives volunteer award at Relay For Life

In the spring, Nancy Moore spends her free time working with the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life of Kankakee County. In the winter, she is busy helping families in need at Christmastime.

Throughout the year, she works as the patient liaison for Riverside Healthcare, as she has for 22 years.

For the past 35 years, Moore has been involved with ACS. She moved to Kankakee from Indiana 28 years ago, the same year Relay For Life came to the area. Moore has been involved since its local inception. Along with her family and worldly possessions, she brought with her from Indiana her volunteer efforts with United Way.

Because of her impact on the lives of Riverside’s patients, topped off with the countless hours spent volunteering, Moore was presented with the American Cancer Society Glen Marcum Community Engagement Award on June 10 during the Relay For Life of Kankakee County.

Moore, a relay team captain and committee member for 28 years, has helped raise thousands of dollars for the ACS. Presenting the award was Diane Zuelke, sister of the late Glen Marcum and ACS volunteer, and Deb Boniface, an ACS volunteer.

“I’m still in shock,” Moore said in the days following the presentation. “I didn’t have a clue [it was me] until they said the 28 years and the Christmas program.”

The award, named for Marcum, who was a co-chair for the ACS Regional Board, was developed in 2016 in his memory. The award presentation is now part of the annual local Relay For Life event, held at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

In 2022, the Kankakee Relay For Life event raised the most money in the state of Illinois. Moore said that this year was a success, as well.

Moore noted that 2023 was also a success.

“We had a good year, and I’m really proud of it,” she said. “We’ve always had a good leadership team.”

Moore noted she was excited to meet Marcum’s sister and learn more about the award’s namesake. Though the surprise of the award lingers, Moore said “I’m still thrilled.”

<strong>RELAY AND RIVERSIDE</strong>

When Moore began her volunteer efforts with Relay nearly three decades ago, there were 14 teams and they raised $28,000. Fast forward to 2023, and the event raised just over $100,000 with 45 teams made up of over 100 cancer survivors and 400 supporters.

As a patient liaison with Riverside and active volunteer with Relay, Moore sees firsthand the impact of cancer.

“You have a whole new respect for it” when cancer affects you or your family, she said.

“I pray for a cure,” she said. “I’m grateful for our cancer center. We have some really good doctors … they go out of their way to make the patients feel better and comfortable.”

When reflecting on her team at Riverside, as well as her leadership team with Relay, she said both are like family.

This might be due in part to the fact that her actual family is involved with Relay, as she started introducing her two kids, Mark and Laura, to volunteer work at a young age. Additionally, her husband is a health care administrator.

“It’s a family thing,” she said. “I think kids need to learn young.”

Regarding the award, she credited her family — including the Moores, Riverside and Relay.

“It’s a wonderful award and I will treasure it,” she said. “I’m still in shock. I can’t imagine not doing [Relay]. As long as I’m able [I’ll do it].”

<strong>SANTA’S SLEIGH</strong>

When not busy with ACS, Moore focuses her attention on a Christmas project she began in 2006. Deemed Santa’s Sleigh, the project works with local families in need at Christmastime and fulfills their wish lists.

When Santa’s Sleigh began 17 years ago, Moore provided for 12 families. Now, with the help of her Riverside team — where different units sign up to participate — 58 families and 165 children were served last holiday season.

“It’s one of our favorite things we do here at the hospital,” Moore said, calling her coworkers “wonderful angels.”

When providing for “adopted” families, Moore said they get the whole package. This includes items on their wish lists, meals, Christmas trees with the decorations, toys and a gift card for food.

While Moore and her group can only take so many families, the goal is to never say no.

“I never turn anyone down,” she said of Christmas projects, noting families dealing with cancer through the hospital have requested assistance. “Every child should have Christmas, that’s how this started.”

Prior to COVID, Moore and her “angels” would deliver the items to each family’s home. Now, they have what Moore calls a “Sleigh Shed” and she collects and organizes items there throughout the year. Before Christmas, families come to the shed to retrieve their items.

One year, she said, a young girl requested a new collar and leash for her dog in lieu of toys for herself. It’s stories like this that keep Moore motivated.

“People donate ornaments and trees throughout the year knowing I’ll find a home for it,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without my Riverside family and without my own.”

While all of this in addition to her full-time job — which often comes with dealing with complaints and grievances — and her volunteer work — which includes working with Options Center for Independent Living in Bourbonnais — is undoubtedly a lot of work, Moore wouldn’t have it any other way.

“My job is not always the most pleasant, but I love it,” she said. “The good things counteract [the bad].”