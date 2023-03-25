A new home: KIFAR relocates office to Executive Centre

KANKAKEE — Even the organization which represents area Realtors for the three-county region of Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties, needs to find a home.

After calling 256 S. Washington Ave. home since 1979, the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of Realtors recently packed up its belongings in the 1,600-square-foot office and moved across the Canadian National Railway line and into a 1,200-square-foot office on the fifth floor of the Executive Centre, 200 E. Court St. Suite 504, in the heart of Kankakee.

The association’s former property was purchased by attorney Roberto Martinez, of Chicago, and Kankakee 5th Ward Alderman Victor Nevarez. Martinez will use the location as a part-time law office. Nevarez said he will use the location for his aldermanic office.

“I love Kankakee. Kankakee has become my town. I call this city home,” Nevarez said. “I believe this location has great potential.”

Nevarez said Hispanic residents have been underserved in terms of legal representation so having a Hispanic attorney can help with this issue.

Regarding the Realtor association’s new home, Tina Franklin, KIFAR executive director, said signing the three-year lease with Kankakee-based Heritage Executive Centre Inc., the ownership group of the property, provides Realtors with a centralized location.

Leasing the office also relieves the association of property maintenance issues, Franklin said, which means she can devote all of her attention to Realtors and the trends of industry.

She said the former office was larger, but in the time of increased technology, there is not as great of a need for so much office space.

Franklin said she started expressing the need for a smaller office about 18 months ago to the 11-member board. Between Realtors and affiliated members [appraisers, lenders, photographers], the association has more than 300 members.

The Kankakee association and the Iroquois and Ford associations merged in 2012.

Rob Warmbir, KIFAR board president, said the focus of the board is to focus on the association and its needs, rather than property upkeep.

“This office just makes sends to me. Let’s do right by the organization,” he said.

The new office was actually the former four-chair dental office of John Peterson. The fifth floor is also the home to the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

Franklin noted there were some obvious changes which needed to be completed. The dental chairs have been moved out.

“This is where we should be,” Franklin said. “We were definitely on an island where we were. The South Washington location fit the needs at that time. … This location just feels more professional.”