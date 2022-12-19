Iroquois County Public Health Department offering flu shots

WATSEKA — As influenza (flu) activity is increasing across the country while friends and family are coming together for the holidays, the Iroquois County Public Health Department is continuing to administer flu vaccinations.

Getting a flu shot is the best line of defense when it comes to protecting yourself, and those around you, from getting the flu, according to a press release from ICPHD.

The Iroquois County Public Health Department, located in the Administrative Building at 1001 East Grant Street in Watseka, has flu vaccines available to the public Monday through Friday. The cost is $35 per dose; however, ICPHD can bill Medicare and most insurance companies for the flu vaccine. Please call 815-432-2483 for an appointment or more information.

The flu causes millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations, and thousands or tens of thousands of deaths each year in the United States. The majority of hospitalizations and deaths occur in people 65 years and older, but even healthy young children and younger adults can have severe disease or even die from influenza.

“Flu vaccination can reduce illnesses, doctor visits, and missed work and school, as well as prevent flu- related hospitalizations,” said Dee Ann Schippert, administrator at the Iroquois County Public Health Department, in a press release. “While no vaccine is 100%, a flu shot may make your illness milder if you do get sick.”

The flu is a respiratory illness that can cause a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches and headaches. Vomiting or diarrhea are not typical, but can occur, especially in children. Flu can also lead to more serious complications such as pneumonia. Antibiotics will not treat flu, but you can ask your health care provider about antiviral medications.

In addition to getting a flu shot, ICPHD recommends following the three C’s: clean, cover, and contain.

• Clean — frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water.

• Cover — cover your cough and sneeze.

• Contain — contain your germs by staying home if you are sick.

The Kankakee County Health Department offers a walk-in flu shot clinic on<span> Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walgreens, CVS, groceries and other pharmacies also administer flu vaccinations. </span>