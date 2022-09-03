KLASEY: Come to the fair(s)!

By train, by trolley, by carriage, and probably even by bicycle, hundreds of people arrived in Kankakee on Monday, Sept. 11, 1899, eager to attend the two fairs that opened on that day. Some would visit the Merchants’ Street Fair booths along downtown blocks. Others would pass through the gateway of the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, west of Mound Grove Cemetery. It was possible (and in fact likely) that many would attend both expositions.

“The railroads did a good business in Kankakee today,” reported the Daily Gazette. “The early Big Four train brought in a large number of people. The Gilman accommodation had three coach loads, and the Bloomington train had at least 200 passengers aboard. The Three-I coaches on both east- and west-bound trains were crowded.”

Reviewing the opening day, the Gazette displayed headlines for each of the fairs: “Good Crowd at the Fair; County Fair Gets Its Share of Visitors,” and “Street Fair; Kankakee Comes to the Front with the Best and Biggest Exhibition in the State.”

A Gazette reporter painted a colorful word picture of the street fair scene: “Standing at the court house square the observer, looking west on Court Street through the massive arch which spans the street at that point to a similar arch three blocks distant, sees a veritable Midway.

“On either side, large booths to the number of forty-two line the curbstones. These are built in a great variety of designs, some of them being decidedly artistic both in style of architecture and decoration. At every street intersection is an elevated stand for the use of bands and the free exhibitions of concert singers, jugglers, etc. The sight is a most fascinating one and has never been equaled here.”

The report continued to describe some of the entertainment venues: “At the corner of Station Street and Schuyler Avenue Newman’s show tent occupies the entire street, while at the corner of Court Street and Schuyler Avenue a similar tent for Hatch’s Oriental Troupe effectively bars the street to teams.”

The following day, a different “entertainment venue” was in the news. The Gazette informed its readers, “The ‘coochee-coochee’ [belly dancing] show at the corner of Dearborn Avenue and Court Street was closed this noon by Chief Jackson, acting under orders from Mayor Clarke….The ‘talk’ of the faker on the outside was so suggestive as to give offense to passers-by. The men were confidenced into expecting something nastier than they got.” Also shut down by police that day were “eight games of chance.”

Despite large crowds on the streets, there were relatively few crimes reported. Four Chicago detectives, hired to patrol the fair, told the Gazette that “there have been fewer crooks in town than at any city they ever visited where similar attractions were given. Only two or three smooth men have shown up and they were immediately spotted and run out of town.”

Mid-week crowds were the largest recorded for both fairs. “Today’s crowd was the largest yet seen on the streets,” reported the Gazette on Thursday, Sept. 14. “Probably ten thousand visitors were entertained in Kankakee today. They were well cared for as the refreshment stands are numerous. Hotels and restaurants were taxed to their capacity, but it is safe to say no one went hungry who had the price of a meal.”

The following day’s Gazette noted, “The crowd at the county fair yesterday settled the question so much discussed in the past month, ‘Will the street fair hurt or help the county fair?’ The largest paid crowd that ever entered the Fairgrounds was there yesterday. A reasonable estimate would put the attendance between 8,000 and 10,000.”

The dozens of local businesses that constructed street fair booths to display their goods and services were in competition for selection as the three best entries. A three-person committee judged the booths on artistic effect and originality of design; the winners were awarded small cash prizes.

Winning the $10 third prize was hardware merchant Lawrence Babst, whose booth was constructed with sides of stacked steel pipes and a sheet-metal roof. The booth displayed several models of Round Oak brand steel ranges sold by the Babst store.

Second place, with a $15 prize, went to a picturesque booth representing a German castle with square towers on each corner and a peaked roof topped with a staff flying an American flag. The booth was the creation of cigar maker Charles Kranz.

The I. W. Powell Studio captured the $25 first prize with “A reminder of the World’s Fair…a six-sided Moorish pavilion,” reported the Gazette.

“The base, pillars, and cone roof are of white encircled with festoons of orange. A star and crescent appear on each of the six sections of the roof….The sides of the booth are filled in with yellow grillwork of different designs…one being a clever imitation of a cobweb. Around the outer circumference of the booth is a continuous showcase filled with photographs … The interior of the pavilion contains rugs and chairs, and in the center is a magnificent palm tree.”

Both fairs wrapped up on a positive note. The Kankakee County Fair Association reported its 1899 run was “the most successful meeting they have ever held,” with receipts for the week “nearly $1,000 in excess of last year.”

Under the headline, “Fun Will Close Tonight,” the Gazette informed readers, “With the general street carnival of masqueraders and the ball at Radeke’s Hall tonight, the street fair will conclude its six days of uninterrupted success. The unanimous verdict of visitors and exhibitors is that the event has been a success and has justified the time, labor and money expended upon it.”

Following the close of the street fair, the newspaper polled downtown merchants on the question of whether the event should be repeated the following year. Despite replies that were almost totally positive, there was no Merchants’ Street Fair held in 1900.

Kankakee was not the only community in the county to hold a street fair in 1899. What other town held such an event that year?

Answer: Momence held its street fair from Sept. 26-29, and drew good crowds of visitors. In addition to merchant booths, the event included a carriage parade with cash prizes, a daredevil diving from an 80-foot tower into a net, band concerts and daily baseball games.