Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary hosting 12th annual shredding event

BRADLEY — The 12th Annual Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Shredding Event will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, in the Turk/Ashley Furniture parking lot, 515 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

Event co-chairs Lori Gadbois and Beth LaPlante encourage individuals to “bring a trunk-load of your personal papers, receipts, tax documents, etc. to be destroyed in a safe and environmentally friendly method.

Please bring your papers in disposable boxes or bags.

Just drive up and Rotary volunteers will be there to remove your papers from your vehicle. All materials will be shredded on site.”

Do not bring any electronic items, paints or other household hazardous waste items.

There is no charge, but donations will be accepted. No businesses, only personal papers. Turk/Ashley Furniture and Fieldstone Credit Union are co-sponsors of this event.

Proceeds from this community service project will be donated to <a href="http://shelterbox.org" target="_blank">Shelter Box</a>, an international disaster relief charity that responds to natural and other disasters and deliver the essentials a family may need to survive in the immediate aftermath of disaster and displacement.

Over the years, Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary has provided funding for 10 Shelter Boxes that have been used in the U.S. and many parts of the world from the donations received from shredding events.

For more information about the Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Club, including upcoming meetings and how to join, go to <a href="https://www.bbrotary.org" target="_blank">bbrotary.org</a>.