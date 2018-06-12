Five interesting facts about short pants

Men once shunned them

In Europe and America during the 19th and the early 20th century, “short pants” were only worn by little boys. Mature men would never wear shorts because they wanted to avoid looking childish.

Bans were common

In the first half of the 20th century, many American cities cracked down on shorts. For example, the city of Honesdale, Pa., prohibited wearing them in 1938 because “it is a modest town, not a bathing beach.”

Cut-offs a ’70s craze

The 1970s was the decade that gave the world cut-offs, or “Daisy Dukes.’’ The term is a reference to a character from the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show.

Heat spread Bermuda popularity

Bermuda shorts have gained popularity, and the tradition dates back to the early 20th century, when British military officers found it unbearable to wear long trousers in the hot climate of Bermuda, where they were stationed.

Dolphin shorts also desirable

In the 1980s, so-called “dolphin shorts” gained huge popularity. This name refers to their side-view that resembles the tail of a dolphin.

<strong>Source:</strong> funotic.com