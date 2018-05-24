'Mr. Taco' is Alex Habeeb

BOURBONNAIS — His name is Alex Habeeb, but at least in the short term, patrons might want to call him Mr. Taco.

The 59-year-old Habeeb, owner of the Bradley Taco John’s since 1996 and the Bourbonnais site since 2000, was awarded Taco John’s highest honor — Mr. Taco — at its recent Orlando, Fla., convention.

The award identifies and recognizes a person who best contributes to the growth of the Taco John’s brand. The chosen recipient embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and impacts the company beyond owning or operating a restaurant.

Habeeb’s spirit was on display one year ago in May when his Bourbonnais restaurant location was used as a location for the History Channel show “It’s How You Get There.”

For the show, a three-wheeled, 25-foot Sea Legs boat pulled up to the drive-thru window, causing quite a stir along Latham Drive.

Habeeb also is the creator of the Cheyenne, Wyo.-based restaurant chain’s meat and potato burrito.

“Alex has a wonderful history with Taco John’s and has made huge contributions to our company,” said Jim Creel, Taco John’s CEO. “His passion for the Taco John’s brand is unsurpassed. For these reasons and more, Alex deserves to be this year’s Mr. Taco.”

The company presented the Mr./Mrs. Taco award from 1989-99. After a hiatus, the company began presenting the award again in 2017. Habeeb earned the 2018 honor.

Habeeb was taken by surprise at the convention when the CEO was making the presentation. While leading into the description of the recipient without naming him, Habeeb started making the connection when Creel was into his third sentence.

“I began thinking that this guy has somethings in common with me. Then at about his fourth or fifth sentence, then I started thinking, ‘This is me!’’’ he said.

His family then came onto the stage. His wife, Lisa, had worked behind the scenes for about two months making sure all the family was there for Alex’s big honor.

“Taco John’s has been very good to me, and the community has been great to us with all the support. I’ve always believed in some basic principles. You work hard, be honest and treat people right. If you do that, you will have success,” he said.

Habeeb moved to the United States from Beirut, Lebanon, when he was 17. He has been with Taco John’s since 1977, when he began working at the Bradley location. He worked his way up the ranks and purchased the store in 1996.

He has called Bourbonnais home for 41 years.

“I arrived here in 1977 with $2,000 in my pocket and I met a gentleman who believed in me — Bob Steele, one of the original Taco John’s franchisees. He’s not with us anymore, but he mentored me and many others. So I owe this to him, to God and to my family.”

Through the two Taco John’s, about 40 full- and part-time jobs are provided.

Habeeb also operated a restaurant in the Northfield Square mall food court for several years. In addition to Taco John’s, he owns four Subway Sandwich restaurants in Bradley and Bourbonnais.

Taco John’s operates and franchises about 400 restaurants in 23 states. The company has about 150 franchisees.