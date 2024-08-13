Where to find replacement parts for just about anything

It appeared my only option was to throw my custom Levolor blinds into the trash when the mounting brackets became hopelessly missing after I painted the room.

Because these particular blinds no longer were manufactured, I figured I was out of luck. In a last-ditch effort, I contacted the folks at Levolor’s customer service and got the surprise of my life. Not only would they help me find replacement brackets, they were anxious to do so. Within days, they shipped the exact replacement parts I needed — no charge.

Whether it’s a teaspoon from your grandmother’s sterling, the “X” in your Scrabble game or a unique button on your best winter coat — whatever you’re missing, chances are good you can find a replacement. You just have to know where to look.

TOYS AND GAMES

You can get replacement parts for most games and toys from the manufacturer for very little money and often free. LEGO will replace instructions and missing pieces from models and sets you own when you call 800-233-8756 or go to lego.com/en-us/service/replacement-parts.

Missing Barbie’s shoe or other part? Head over to service.mattel.com, or call 800-524-8697. Find Little Tikes replacement parts at parts.littletikes.com.

Many toy brands owned by Hasbro (Parker Brothers, Kenner, Tonka, Playskool, Transformers, Nerf, Power Rangers, Play-Doh and Milton Bradley are just a few) offer replacement parts for just about every brand of toy or game still in production at consumercare.hasbro.com.

Hasbro’s website has several pages devoted to customer service. If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, this contact information is given: U.S. residents only, call 888-836-7025. Telephone hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CHINA, SILVER, GLASSWARE

There are dozens of matching services that will help you find that specific piece of China, silverware or glassware. The largest and most likely to have what you need is Replacements (replacements.com; 800-737-5223). If you don’t know the name of a pattern, you can send them a picture and they will help you make that determination. And you can request to receive an email each time additional pieces of your set become available. Or if your items are still being manufactured, contact the manufacturer directly to find out about replacements. By the way, Replacements also buys in case you have such an item(s) you’d like to sell. Learn more at the website.

CERAMIC TILE

Matching ceramic tile after the fact is nearly impossible because tiles produced at different times have noticeable color differences. The best solution is to remove good tiles from behind appliances or under rugs or furniture, then make them your perfectly matched replacements. Now find the closest match you can from a tile store to fill in the gaps where you removed the tiles. Next time, buy 10% more than you need at the time of installation, and store them away. You always will have perfectly matched replacements.

BUTTONS

If you cannot bear to replace all the buttons on your coat or other prized garment because one or two are missing, there are a few stores that carry thousands of buttons. Britex Fabrics in San Francisco (415-392-2910; britexfabrics.com) has hard-to-find and delightful vintage buttons. Also try Buttons Galore and More (856-753-6700; buttonsgaloreandmore.com)

For everything else, call the manufacturer’s customer service, search online or check eBay. If you are diligent, you’ll discover there’s a replacement out there for just about every missing part or piece.

Too many details to remember? No worries! I have prepared all of this plus more information including clickable links and frequent updates at EverydayCheapskate.com/replacements. Easy!