Imagine this: You’ve just moved into a new home, and the kitchen is equipped with a shiny, sleek induction cooktop. You’re excited to cook your favorite meals, but then you remember your beloved cast-iron skillet that has been your kitchen companion for years. It’s got that perfect seasoning, and you’ve made countless delicious meals with it. But now you’re wondering, is cast-iron cookware compatible with induction cooktops?

First, let’s talk about how induction cooktops work. Unlike traditional gas or electric stoves, induction cooktops use electromagnetic energy. When you turn on an induction burner, it creates a magnetic field that induces electric currents in the cookware, which then heats up. This method is not only efficient but also offers even heating and precise temperature control.

Now, let’s get to the heart of the matter — cast-iron cookware. The good news is that cast iron is compatible with induction cooktops. Because cast iron is magnetic, it can interact with the electromagnetic field created by an induction burner.

There are several benefits to using cast-iron cookware with induction cooktops.

EXCELLENT HEAT RETENTION

Cast iron is known for its ability to retain heat. Once it gets hot, it stays hot, which is perfect for tasks like searing meat or simmering stews. When used on an induction cooktop, cast iron heats up quickly and evenly, providing consistent cooking results.

DURABILITY

Cast-iron cookware is incredibly durable and can last for generations if properly cared for. This durability means it can withstand the frequent use and high temperatures often required in cooking.

VERSATILITY

Cast-iron pans can go from stovetop to oven with ease, making them versatile for various cooking methods. You can start a dish on the induction cooktop and finish it in the oven without needing to switch pans.

NONSTICK SURFACE

When seasoned correctly, cast iron can develop a natural nonstick surface. This makes it ideal for frying eggs, making pancakes and other tasks that typically require nonstick cookware.

While cast iron is compatible with induction cooktops, there are a few tips to keep in mind to achieve the best cooking experience:

CHECK FOR A FLAT BOTTOM

It is mandatory that your cast iron has a flat bottom. Induction cooktops work best with cookware that has an even surface. If your cast-iron pan has a warped or uneven bottom, it might not make proper contact with the cooktop, leading to inefficient heating.

LIFT, DON’T SLIDE

Cast iron is heavy, and sliding it on the glass surface of an induction cooktop can cause scratches or damage. Always lift your cast-iron cookware when moving it on the cooktop.

PREHEAT GRADUALLY

While induction cooktops heat up quickly, it’s a good idea to preheat your cast iron gradually. This helps prevent thermal shock, which can cause your cookware to crack or warp. Start at a lower temperature and gradually increase the heat.

USE MODERATE HEAT

Cast iron retains heat exceptionally well, so you often don’t need to use the highest heat setting on your induction cooktop. Moderate heat settings are usually sufficient for most cooking tasks and help prevent overheating.

HANDLE WITH CARE

Cast iron gets very hot, so always use oven mitts or a thick towel when handling your cookware. Additionally, be cautious when placing hot cast iron on the cooktop or other surfaces to avoid burns or damage.

CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE

Proper care and maintenance are essential to keep your cast-iron cookware in top condition. Here are some tips:

AVOID ABRASIVE CLEANERS

Even harsh soap or automatic dishwasher detergent can strip away the seasoning of your cast-iron pan. Instead, clean your cookware with hot water and a stiff brush.

DRY THOROUGHLY

After washing, dry your cast iron immediately to prevent rust. You can place it on a low burner for a few minutes to ensure all moisture evaporates.

RE-SEASON REGULARLY

To maintain the nonstick surface, re-season your cast-iron cookware regularly. Apply a thin layer of flaxseed oil to the entire surface, then bake it in the oven at 350 F for about an hour.

The best quality cast-iron skillet is super cheap compared to its pricey stainless and nonstick competitors, cast iron lasts forever and face it — it’s cool to cook in cast iron.