Briefcase: Riverside adds nurse practitioner

Riverside adds nurse practitioner

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Laura Redenius</strong>, a board-certified family medicine nurse practitioner.

Since 2019, Redenius has worked as a charge nurse in the labor and delivery unit at Riverside Medical Center.

Redenius completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah, and her Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner degree at Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Ky.

In addition to her education, Redenius is a board-certified family nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Redenius is accepting new patients age 12 and older at Riverside Medical Group — Primary Care Bourbonnais at 400 Riverside Drive, Suite 2800, in Bourbonnais. Appointments can be made by using the MyRiverside app or by calling 815-935-1100.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.