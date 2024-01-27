An easy DIY job

<strong>Q:</strong> My 2014 Highlander has grease leaking from the rear lift gate power strut. Should it be replaced, and if so, how big a job is it? I try to do most work like this myself. <strong>— J.N., Las Vegas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> This is one of the easiest DIY jobs if the struts are not motorized. You may replace motorized struts with ordinary units — and save some money — if you wish. Unless you want to hold the hatch open or get hit in the head, both struts should be replaced. Just be sure to use a support such as a broomstick to hold the hatch open and change the struts one at a time.

<strong>Q:</strong> A mouse or chipmunk ate through the windshield wiper supply hose below the reservoir container in my 2021 Honda Pilot. I firmly believe rodent damage is caused by one other thing besides cornstarch-based wiring insulation. I have seen no mention anywhere of the plastic or sometimes aluminum under engine shields. These I guess are to reduce wind drag but the handy shelves make an excellent platform or step-up location for rodents once they climb up into them. The rodent can then chew at its heart’s content. Can I remove it? <strong>— J.H., Glencoe, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Yes, you can remove it, but I suggest leaving it in place. If they didn’t serve a purpose, carmakers would not incur the added cost of installing them. They protect the lower engine area from road debris.

<strong>Q:</strong> Recently you offered recommendations for keeping rodents, etc. from the garage of S.T. in Ocala, Florida. Here’s what I recommend: I put an open box of Irish Spring soap in my cars, around the garage and garage doors. For some reason the rodents don’t like the smell. <strong>— J.K., Northampton, Pennsylvania</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Why, those dirty rats.

<strong>Q:</strong> I am considering buying a car that instead of a spare tire has a tire sealant and inflator kit. All my previous cars have had either a full-size or space-saver spare. Will a tire sealant and inflator kit work for a common flat (nail in the tire)? If so for how long? Should I consider buying a spare and jack for peace of mind? <strong>— R.K., Lake Forest, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Yes, it will plug small leaks. The fix may last for a while, but you should get the tire professionally repaired or replaced. If the tire has a gash, however, there’s no sealant in the universe that will work. (Well, maybe unobtanium could do the trick.) You will have to call your roadside assistance company. No need to buy a spare. Where would you put it? No need to buy a jack if you don’t have a spare.

<strong>Q:</strong> Why are new cars coming with tires filled with nitrogen? Is there any real difference than air? Also, one needs to refill them with nitrogen, but how available are nitrogen filling pumps or stations? <strong>— S.S., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I have long contended that nitrogen for tires is a scam. The air we breathe is nearly 80% nitrogen. For as long as there have been pneumatic tires, they have been filled with plain air. Some tire dealers offer free nitrogen fills and refills for their customers, but I for one, would never pay extra for the stuff. You don’t see nitrogen machines at the 7-Eleven, do you?