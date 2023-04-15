Briefcase: April 15, 2023

<strong>Better Business Bureau announces new board chairperson</strong>

The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois held its 96th annual Dinner on March 30 at the Swissotel Chicago. The event featured astronaut, author, and motivational speaker Susan Kilrain.

Finishing a three-year term, outgoing BBB Chairman of the Board of Directors Carl Jacobson was presented with the Crystal Gavel to recognize and commemorate his service to the organization and excellence in leadership. As chairman emeritus, Jacobson will remain on the board, where he has been a member since 1996.

The BBB Board of Directors voted in and named the new Chairperson, <strong>Kimberly Svoboda</strong>. Her term started immediately with the adjournment of the meeting.

“We are honored and excited to welcome such a dynamic leader and personality as Kim to lead as the new chair of our board,” said Steve J. Bernas, president, and CEO of BBB. “Kim has been a tireless and valued member of our BBB, serving on our board and playing a pivotal role in creating and driving a strong vision for our growth and success through the pandemic and over the years.”

Svoboda is the founder and CEO of Aspiration Catalyst, where its mission is empowering leaders to build performance teams.

Aspiration Catalyst’s leadership development and performance team programs, workshops, and one-to-one coaching enables its clients in its revenue, profitability, collaboration and employee engagement.

Svoboda spent 25 years building and leading high performing teams and held executive leadership roles and led new markets from conception to millions. She held responsibility for profit and loss up to $1 billion at Fortune 500 technology firms, such as Adobe, CDW, Insight Enterprises and US Cellular.

BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois is a nonprofit organization that has served both consumers and businesses for 97 years. For more information, visit BBB.org.