BEST BITES: A symphony of flavors to indulge in with your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is just a week away, but celebrations already have begun for the holiday of love.

Step into culinary enchantment at one of the hottest spots in Bradley — Hoppy Pig. On Saturday, embark on a gastronomic journey curated by the culinary maestro, Chef Justin Daniel. Brace yourself for a sensational five-course dinner that elevates your taste buds to new heights.

The Epicurean festivities kick off in the atmospheric Barrel Room at 6:30 p.m., setting the stage for an evening filled with delectable delights. As the clock strikes 7 p.m., prepare to be seated for a dining experience that transcends the ordinary.

But that’s not all — the libation offerings are as enticing as the menu itself. Indulge in featured cocktails crafted with precision, or explore the depths of the full bar, where every sip is a celebration in itself. At Hoppy Pig, it’s not just a dinner; it’s an orchestrated symphony of flavors, an ode to culinary mastery and an invitation to savor the magic that unfolds with every course.

Daniel has carefully crafted a five-course dinner that promises to be a feast for both the palate and the soul.

• <strong>First course:</strong> Dive into the evening with a rich and flavorful Prawn Bisque accompanied by Parmesan Tuiles and crispy leeks, setting the stage for an Epicurean adventure.

• <strong>Second course:</strong> Let your taste buds dance with a Strawberry Salad featuring arugula, beetroot, toasted pine nuts, chili oil and champagne vinaigrette — a refreshing interlude of vibrant flavors.

• <strong>Third course:</strong> Revel in the sophistication of Ricotta Stuffed Ravioli, complemented by a toasted chestnut Beurre Blanc, sweet potato, thyme chip, and sautéed wild mushroom — a symphony of textures and tastes.

• <strong>Fourth course:</strong> The grandeur continues with the pièce de résistance — Wagyu Beef Wellington, accompanied by roasted root vegetables, Cognac Au poivre cream sauce and pickled mustard seed relish.

• <strong>Fifth course:</strong> Conclude your Epicurean journey on a sweet note with Maple Sticky Toffee Pudding, drizzled with salted caramel sauce and crowned with vanilla bean ice cream — a divine finale.

For an elevated experience, there will be some pairings with the optional five-course wine or cocktail pairing.

Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early. If you are bringing a group, kindly inform the restaurant.

The price for this culinary extravaganza is $70, plus gratuity and tax. Join for an unforgettable evening during which every bite tells a story of culinary mastery. Cheers to a night of indulgence at Hoppy Pig.

Hoppy Pig and the Barrel Room are at 159 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Call 815-614-3134, check out their Facebook page or their website <a href="https://www.hoppypig.com" target="_blank">hoppypig.com</a>.

<strong>THE BENNETT-CURTIS HOUSE</strong>

Nestled in the heart of Grant Park, The Bennett-Curtis House is your enchanting haven for a romantic rendezvous this Valentine’s season.

Picture this — a quaint, historical setting in which love stories unfold and memories are etched in time. Treat your sweetheart to a magical five-course dinner thoughtfully crafted to ignite the flames of romance.

Each course is a symphony of flavors, from the delightful starter to the homemade soup, crisp salad, tantalizing entrée and the sweet crescendo of dessert. This “Be My Valentine” prix-fixe dinner celebrates love. Reservations are necessary for this exclusive event.

Kick off your dining experience with a tantalizing appetizer — your personal charcuterie board. Indulge in a symphony of flavors as you savor an array of cured meats, artisanal cheeses, ripe fruits and the perfect crunch of crackers. It’s a culinary adventure crafted just for you.

Next, dive into our soup course’s timeless elegance — a bowl of classic tomato bisque. Immerse your senses in this comforting tomato soup’s smooth and creamy texture, a true embodiment of culinary tradition.

For the salad course, relish the freshness of a Caesar salad. Crisp romaine lettuce serves as the canvas for a masterpiece, adorned with generous shavings of Parmesan cheese, buttery herb croutons and drizzled with the signature Caesar dressing. It’s a salad that promises to elevate your taste buds.

For the main act of your culinary soiree, prepare to be delighted with a pre-ordered entrée that caters to every palate. Indulge in the decadent combination of shrimp scampi and New York strip steak, where succulent scampi dances harmoniously with a tender New York strip steak. This duo is served alongside a twice-baked potato and glazed carrots, promising a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving more.

Savor the elegance of Chicken Champagne — a tender, lightly breaded chicken breast adorned with a creamy champagne sauce. This dish is a celebration on your plate, accompanied by a luscious twice-baked potato and glazed carrots.

For those with a penchant for the bold and flavorful, the Cajun Tilapia is a tantalizing choice. Prepared with a Cajun spice mix, this tilapia is crowned with peppers and onions, creating a vibrant medley of tastes. Complemented by a twice-baked potato and glazed carrots, it’s a journey for your taste buds through the heart of Cajun cuisine.

If your cravings lean towards the savory, the pork filet wrapped in bacon is a carnivorous delight. A tender 7-ounce pork filet, grilled to perfection and glazed with a jack BBQ sauce, is served with a twice-baked potato and glazed carrots — a hearty and satisfying choice.

For those seeking a lighter option, the pasta primavera is a celebration of fresh garden vegetables tossed with pasta in a delicate herb, garlic, wine and oil sauce. A burst of colors and flavors, perfect for those who appreciate the simplicity and freshness of a well-crafted pasta dish.

Cap off your culinary journey on a sweet note with the pièce de résistance of desserts — Bananas Foster. Indulge in the decadence as ripe bananas are flambeed in a luxurious concoction of dark brown sugar, butter, rum and cinnamon. The result is a symphony of caramelized goodness that blankets the bananas, creating a heavenly dessert.

Picture this delight served over a generous scoop of velvety ice cream, creating the perfect marriage of warm and cold, sweet and savory. It’s a sensory experience that tantalizes the taste buds and leaves a lingering memory of exquisite flavors.

Prepare to be enchanted by the dance of flames and the rich aroma as this Bananas Foster creation arrives at your table. It’s not just a dessert; it’s a grand finale, a sweet crescendo to an evening of culinary bliss. Savor the moment and indulge your senses.

The price is $69.95 per person, with tax and gratuity not included. A complimentary champagne toast is included in your dinner.

Reservations are available starting at 5 p.m. with the last seating at 8:30 p.m.

Choose to revel in romance on either Saturday, Feb. 10, or Wednesday, Feb. 14, and let The Bennett-Curtis House weave the perfect backdrop for your Valentine’s celebration. Call 815-465-2288 for reservations.

Seize the moment and make this Valentine’s Day an affair to remember!

I’ve been touched by the inquiries and concerns from readers and friends wondering about the absence of the Best Bites column for the past several months. Let me assure you — I have not bid farewell to the Daily Journal. They have been so patient and kind during this unforeseen hiatus. I can’t thank the editors enough.

For almost 17 years, I have had the privilege of sharing my culinary adventures with you. However, in its unpredictable ways, life threw some health and family challenges my way. With the juggling act of teaching, county board meetings and the ebb and flow of life, dining out became almost impossible. My passion for writing about food and engaging with the great people behind the scenes is returning.

I’m on the mend, both in health and spirit, and I’m eager to reconnect with you through the Best Bites column. Your loyalty and patience mean the world to me, and I promise to resume our gastronomic journey regularly.

I appreciate your understanding, and here’s to many more delicious tales to come.

Valentine’s Day is synonymous with romance for some, and others contemplate the merits of a cozy night. Whether navigating the heart-shaped labyrinth of love or considering a strategic retreat from the rose-petal-strewn battlefield, this column is your guide to decoding the currency of affection on this polarizing day of passion and pocketbooks.

Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and economic insights as I delve into the delightful and, at times, dubious world of Valentine’s Day festivities.

Indeed, love comes with a price tag, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. According to Finance Buzz, the average cost of a dozen roses in the US soared to $80.16 in 2023. But hold on, the romance inflation hits differently in Hawaii, where a bouquet of love blooms comes with a heftier price of $108.33. As the petals fall and the wallets open, it’s clear that expressing affection on this day of love can be as financially diverse across our nation.

According to WalletHub.com, these statistics paint a fascinating picture of the economic landscape of love. Today’s inflation, of course, will adjust these numbers for 2024.

• $25.9 billion: Total Valentine’s Day spending projected ($192.80 per person celebrating).

• Men will spend twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day.

• $9.9 billion: Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($5.5B) and a special evening out ($4.4B).

• 3 in 1 will accumulate debt this Valentine’s Day.

• $8.9 billion will be spent on unwanted gifts.

• $1.7 billion will be spent on their pets (my kind of Valentine’s Day).

But don’t worry; there are ways to celebrate without emptying your wallet. Consider homemade gifts, a cozy night in, or exploring local, less expensive activities. Remember, it’s the thought that counts, not the price tag.