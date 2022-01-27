Church Briefs: Jan. 27, 2022

<strong>Taize Prayer to be held at Maternity BVM</strong>

Taize Prayer will be held on the first Mondays of the month at 6 p.m., at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave. in Bourbonnais.

This simple non-denominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.

The First Monday Taize Prayer will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Maternity BVM parish.

<strong>We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries</strong>

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries Lifehouse Chapel, 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee (old Homestead building) meets from 5 to 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday for the “No More Excuses” meeting. Why? Because we all have issues and must talk about them.

The purpose of the meetings is to overcome, to encourage, challenge and inspire others to find solutions to their issues in life.

The meeting is spiritually based. Proverbs 4:23

Facilitator: Minister James K. Smith

Co-Facilitator: Alonzo Cephus

If you need a ride, please contact one day prior to the meeting.

Contact numbers: 763-300-3149 or 815-304-4633

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays is Bible Study. Everyone has an opportunity to engage, ask questions and elaborate.

Also, every Wednesday the thrift store is half off everything in the store.

Donations for the thrift store are being accepted for appliances, furniture, toys and housewares.

You can hear Minister Darice Smith, (pastor wife) live on the second Sunday of each month, and other guest Ministers bringing the Word on the other three Sundays of the month. This show plays gospel music with a message. It begins with gospel music and has a message/sermon in the middle (usually that is about 10-15 minutes in and then gospel music after the message. It is hosted by Minister Myrene Wise who lives in Kankakee with her husband and reaches out to listeners across the US and the world. She has even had listeners as far as China. “The Love Gospel Hour” plays from 3 to 4 p.m. every Sunday. To hear it live on Sundays, call 516-387-1471.It can be pulled up on demand at <a href="https://www.Blogtalkradio.com/myrenewise" target="_blank">Blogtalkradio.com/myrenewise</a>.

Darice gives the Sunday Message at the services on the fourth Sunday of each month in The Lifehouse Chapel.

Every Sunday the Messages are Live Streamed on Facebook from 11 a.m. to noon.

<strong>Let’s Talk meetings</strong>

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, beginning Jan. 28, We Stand For Christ Jesus Ministries — at 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee — will host an open space for talking in meetings called “Let’s Talk.”

Let’s Talk are spiritually-based support meetings that are exclusively for women. “Our vision is to encourage all women from all women from all walks of life to find help, hope, strength and healing through the word of God,” (Matthew 6:33)

Minister Darice R. Smith, 763-300-4144. Contact Charloit Winfield at 815-401-2472 or Meria Hairston at 815-216-3159.