This weekend at the movies: June 2, 2023

<strong>‘The Little Mermaid’</strong>

PG, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Fantasy/adventure.</em> The live-action version of the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life — and her father’s crown — in jeopardy. Starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy.

<strong>‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’</strong>

PG, 136 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/action.</em> After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales — Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. Starring the voices of Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld.

<strong>‘The Boogeyman’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her younger sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late. Starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina.