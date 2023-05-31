The Curiosity Cube returns to the county with STEM activities for youth

Can a shipping container increase access to hands-on STEM education?

This is the goal of the Curiosity Cube, a 22-foot-by-10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned interactive mobile science lab traveling the U.S., Canada and Europe.

With three interactive experiments led by real-life MilliporeSigma scientists, students will use virtual reality, digital microscopes and other scientific tools to learn about different types of contamination.

The Curiosity Cube aims to help close the gap in Title 1 schools, where more than half (53%) of students miss out on the opportunity to experience hands-on science. In 2022, 89% of the schools the Curiosity Cube visited in the U.S. are classified as Title 1.

MilliporeSigma is engaging students in STEM learning through its Curiosity Cube mobile science lab. The Curiosity Cube is designed to spark scientific curiosity and passion early — paving the way to a future filled with innovative breakthroughs and encouraging students to pursue careers in STEM fields. It also brings interactive science experiences and tools to students who might not otherwise have access, such as those attending schools with fewer resources.

The Curiosity Cube will hold 124 events in communities across the country as part of its North American tour. In 2022, MilliporeSigma brought its Curiosity Cube mobile science lab to the Kankakee YMCA and Perry Farm Park. This year, it’ll be making four stops in the county.

<strong>JUNE 2</strong>

From 6-8 p.m., the cube will be at Family Night Out at Perry Farm Park, 1095 Perry St., Bourbonnais.

<strong>JUNE 3</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the cube will be at Exploration Station at Perry Farm Park, 1095 Perry St., Bourbonnais.

<strong>JUNE 4</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the cube will be at the Strawberry Jazz Festival at Northfield Square mall, 1600 Route 50, Bourbonnais.

<strong>JUNE 5</strong>

From 2-4 p.m., the cube will be at a Still I Rise event at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center at 369 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.