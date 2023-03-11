5 photos from We Stand for Christ fundraiser

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, Transitional Life House of Kankakee, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the needs of those recovering from drugs and alcohol. The organization held its first fundraiser Feb. 23 at the property of Van Drunen Farms in Momence.

The evening was filled with music by Markius Jazz Trio; words of encouragement by Dayna Heitz, executive director for the Kankakee Park District; a presentation by Eric Cavender, Kankakee County chief deputy coroner; testimonies from residents of the facility; speakers Darice R. Smith and James K. Smith; and Shalone Graves was mistress of ceremonies.

Dinner was provided by Country Table, and a small container of popcorn for each attendee was provided by Cranky Mike’s Popcorn Shop in Momence. The theme for the occasion was Saving Lives with Our Time, Talents and Treasures.

The ministry is in the process of renovating the downstairs to accommodate eight veterans to complete the capacity for 16 individuals. The fundraiser was for the facility, its residents and plans for a van and full-time staffed employees.

For more information, call 763-300-3149.