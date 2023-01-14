REEL TALK: Grumpy 'Otto' reminds us we all matter

Tom Hanks … need I say more?

If you need more convincing, here’s the story of “A Man Called Otto.”

Hanks plays Otto, a curmudgeon whose heart seems to be smaller than the Grinch’s. Otto calls out all of his neighbors for any and all “infractions,” scowling at those who dare to make eye contact.

And then, if illegal parking, dog piddles and music from cars wasn’t bad enough, he now has new neighbors … and they have kids. Could it get any worse for Otto?

Actually, it could.

You see, Otto has suffered a tragedy in his life; one to which we aren’t completely privy to until later in the film. We know he’s suffering, though, as he attempts to commit suicide, unsuccessfully, thanks to his ill-fated plans.

Amidst his mental chaos, his life outside is just as chaotic, but no amount of sour faces, eye-rolling or garumphs can deter these new neighbors — comprised of Marisol (Mariana Trevino), who doesn’t know how to drive; Jimmy (Cameron Britton), who struggles with that and many other tasks; and their adorable kids — from attempting to care for the grumpy old man.

As you might guess, it’s all just a facade, or perhaps a coping mechanism, as we flash back in time to better understand Otto. Ultimately, it is his unwitting friendship with Marisol that might save his future and make this tiny corner of the world just a little more joyful.

“A Man Called Otto” is based on a book by Fredrik Backman and a remake of the Hannes Holm film “A Man Called Ove.” This American remake is fine — or perhaps “safe” is a better word.

It’s a movie that is charming and endearing, but never daring. And Hanks, as you might guess, is also fine in this role, but there’s an aspect to his performance that, particularly in his grumpiest of stages in the beginning, we just don’t buy.

Hanks didn’t seem to really tap into his inner Grinch and, with the safest of screenplays, that would be a difficult task even for our acting hero Tom Hanks to pull off.

However, midway through the second act, as Otto begins to soften that outer shell and cracks of life and sunlight emit, we begin to believe Hanks’ interpretation of the character. In fact, by the end of the film, we are fully committed to him as my sniffles and tear-streaked cheeks will attest.

Much of this has to do with our flashbacks in time as we meet the younger Otto played by none other than Hanks’ son Truman Hanks. Of course, with this family resemblance, we automatically believe we are back in time, living some of the most difficult and tragic moments of Otto’s young life leading him to his current state.

Connection is key to this story, and once Otto softens up, it is at this time that Marisol’s effervescent personality and determination to win Otto over creates a relationship we care about. And with this, the message of the film becomes crystal clear … people matter, and we need to take care of one another at all stages of our lives.

“A Man Called Otto” is a feel-good, heartwarming story of one man who reminds us we all matter.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars.

"A Man Called Otto" is now playing in theaters.