Library Life: Week of Sept. 3

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Donation Days: On Sept. 1, 8, 10 and 15, the library is accepting donations for its upcoming book sale (happening Sept. 22-24).

• TLC: At 3 p.m. Wednesdays, grades seventh and eighth can stop by for Teen Library Club.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Grab & Go Crafts: Stop by the library to pick up materials for a take-home craft.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cutting the Cord: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can attend an informational session on streaming services. Registration required.

• Craft: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, adults can create wrapped alcohol ink bowls. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Sacrifice” by Brian Freeman; “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood; “Aura of Night” by Heather Graham.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, join for open mic night in the auditorium.

• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, play Bingo with the Books and win prizes.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• S.T.E.M-onade Stand: Visit the library for a take-home S.T.E.M-related craft.

• Cursed Art Night: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, ages 13 to 18 will craft to see who can make the worst piece of cursed art.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Mum Sale: During library hours Wednesday, the Friends of the Library will be hosting a mum sale.

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join for “Not Your Mother’s Book Club.”

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Showcase Display: Bee keeping equipment and knowledge from Shawnna Brantley and Kathy Whaley is currently on display.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544