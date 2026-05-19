Iroquois West, Momence softball open regional play with blowout wins: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Class 1A Iroquois West Regional quarterfinals

(6)Iroquois West 18, (11)Hoopeston 8 (5 inn.): Peyton Clark and Hadley Beeler both had big days near the bottom of the lineup as the Raiders (11-14) opened up postseason play with a big win. Clark was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs out of the seven spot and Beeler was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run out of the eight spot. Leah Honeycutt was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs while Kyla Dewitt and Autumn Miller also scored three runs apiece.

Class 1A Serena Regional quarterfinals

(8)Momence 10, (9)Illinois Lutheran 1: Emma Varnak racked up 11 strikeouts in a complete game Monday to lead Momence (5-14) to a win to open regional play. She allowed just four hits, three of which were singles. Jaesyn Walk and Kinsley Young both went 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs, with walk recording a triple on each of her hits. Payton Wigmore and Adyson Wilkinson each had two RBIs.

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1: The Boilermakers (10-18, 3-12 SouthWest Suburban) got the final week of the regular season started with a road win in conference play. Liam Martin tossed a complete game, allowing just three hits while striking out four. Eric Rainbolt was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while Jace Boudreau was 2 for 4 with a run. Byron Sumrall was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Kankakee 10, Thornton 0 (2 inn.): An eight-run first inning carried the Kays to a conference win in the first of two road games Monday. Bryce Deany allowed just one hit and had three strikeouts in two shutout innings. Mike Prude was 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs and Devin Arbour was 1 for 2 with a triple, an RBI and a run.

Kankakee 4, Thornton 0 (3 inn.): Yair Tejada tossed three hitless innings to lead the Kays (9-22, 7-10 Southland) to their second win of the day. He had four strikeouts and a pair of walks. Devin Arbour was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Bryce Deany was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

Manteno 6, Beecher 5: Gio Arrigo’s two-out, RBI single in the top of the seventh gave the visiting Panthers (18-8) their fourth win in five games. He was 2 for 4 in the game with two RBIs and a run. Jake Stevens was 3 for 5 with a home run, an RBI and two runs, Connor Harrod was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Moises Garcia was 2 for 4.

The Bobcats (19-9) had a six-game win streak snapped. Santino Imhof was 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Tyler Doran was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Ryan Murphy was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Wilmington 11, Clifton Central 1 (6 inn.): The visiting Wildcats (20-5-1) picked up their seventh win in a row and secured their third straight 20-win season. Brysen Meents was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Declan Moran was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Tyler Krand picked up the win, allowing four hits and a run in four innings while recording seven strikeouts.

The Comets (16-7) had Reece Boudreau go 1 for 2 with an RBI while Blake Chandler walked and scored the team’s run.

Coal City 10, Serena 0 (5 inn.): Mason Hamilton threw five one-hit innings, recording six strikeouts and one walk, to lead the host Coalers (25-7) to their seventh win in a row. Connor Henline was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs while Tyce Farrell was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Drake Stewart was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and Bobby Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Dwight 10, Reed-Custer 6: The visiting Comets (6-22) brought the tying run to the plate after scoring three runs in the seventh, but had their comeback come up short. Cole Yeates was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while Alex Fierro was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Boys tennis

Coal City 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3: The visiting Boilermakers swept all three singles matches, but the Coalers took all four doubles matches to pick up the team win. Coal City’s Devon McVey and Aidan Meister won at No. 1 doubles, Dominick Chellino and Tanner Shain won at No. 2, Hayden Kennell and Brady Noffsinger won at No. 3 and Ethan Sikora and McKale Perino won at No. 4.

Bradley-Bourbonnais got wins from Isaiah Sharda at No. 1 singles, Mason Greer at No. 2 and Simon Hoekman at No. 3.

Boys track and field

St. Anne Last Chance Meet: With sectionals right around the corner, the Coal City boys team (114 points) took first place in St. Anne. Momence (69) placed second, Milford/Cissna Park (68) took third, Beecher (62) was fifth, Peotone (47) was sixth, Watseka (44) was seventh and the host Cardinals (29) took eighth.

Individually, Coal City’s Colten Lynn took the 1,600 meters (4:56.97), Julian Micetich won the 110 hurdles (16.82 seconds) and Emmett Easton won the shot put (14.75 meters). The Coaler team of Ryland Clements, Parker Jacovec, Alexander Collins and Micetich placed first in the 4x100 relay (45.24).

Momence’s Michael Tincher won both the 200 meters (23.78) and 400 meters (52.22). Beecher’s Wences Baumgartner won the triple jump (11.82) and tied with Peotone’s Adam Murray to win the high jump (1.73). Beecher also got a first-place finish from Oliver Lause in the 800 meters (2:13.11).

Peotone had Greyson Denny win the 3,200 meters (12:05.74) while the Blue Devil team of Jake Voss, Robert Bennett, Gabe Rodriguez and Augustyn Price won the 4x100 throwers relay (54.50). St. Anne had Aden Pinson take first in the 100 meters (11.77), Watseka had Justin Covarrubias win the discus (43.43) and Milford’s team of Jace Comstock, Axel Neukomm, Evan Havens and Brayden Reed won the 4x200 relay (1:39.24).

Both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays only had one entry, with Momence’s Jaxon Kersey, Lee Roche, Francisco Medrano and Evan Sherwood running 4:40.68 in the 4x400 and Milford’s Comstock, Skyler Estay, Jonah Yergler and Neukomm running 9:44.69 in the 4x800.