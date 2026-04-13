Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Bishop McNamara’s Joslynn Dole

Name: Joslynn Dole

School: Bishop McNamara

Sport: Softball

Year: Sophomore

Why she was selected: Dole pitched the Fightin’ Irish to back-to-back wins on the week and also swung a big bat. In an 8-6 win over Marian Catholic March 30, she homered twice and struck out five in a complete game. In a 10-0 win at Reed-Custer the next day, she threw a two-hit shutout and went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

With such a great start this season both pitching and hitting, is there one part of your game that you feel has been the bigger impact to the team? And how so?

I’d say my pitching has had the biggest impact so far because we already have so many great hitters on this team. My work in the circle, combined with our defense, has allowed us to stay competitive and keep games close against strong opponents.

After immediately coming into varsity as a freshman last year, in what ways are you more comfortable in your sophomore season?

Compared to last year, I’m much more comfortable trusting the work I’ve put in. After my freshman season, I knew I needed to grow both mentally and physically to succeed at the varsity level. While I feel more prepared than ever, I know I still have a lot more to work on and I’m far from satisfied.

Your cousin Vivian Dole plays center field. How much fun is it to play with your family and what makes Vivian such a strong player herself?

I love playing with Vivian because not only is she my cousin and a great player, but she is one of my best friends. She has this energy that fires up the entire dugout and her plays fire up the team as well. I know that any ball that gets hit to her will be caught. She also pushes me to be better – when I am struggling I can hear her in outfield saying, “I got you 14, you got this.” We go to the cages a lot together and she always gives me great advice.

How has the transition been with new coach Jenna Arseneau?

The transition to Coach Jenna has been incredibly smooth. She’s really raised the bar for our softball program by bringing a higher level of intensity and accountability, which is exactly what we need to reach the next level. Personally, I really value the trust she puts in me both in the circle and at the plate; it makes me want to work that much harder for the team.

What does it mean to you to represent Bishop McNamara on the diamond, playing for a historically successful program and also where so many of your family members have attended?

Playing at Bishop McNamara means being part of something bigger than myself. My faith is a big part of who I am, and it guides how I approach the game, my teammates and the way I represent my school every day. I’m proud of the success my family has had here, and it means a lot to carry that tradition forward. At the same time, I’m focused on creating my own path through hard work, leadership and consistency in everything I do. My goal is to leave a lasting impact on Bishop McNamara, both on and off the field.

How do you go about preparing yourself for a start? Do you have any routines, go-to music, etc.?

The morning before a game, I have a stretching routine that I do before i leave for school. Then before the game, i will do some pitching drills before i start to warmup. I usually listen to the rapper Don Toliver before games – he has been my favorite artist for a few years now. Also, I always have snacks on hand in the dugout to eat during games, especially applesauce pouches & fruit.