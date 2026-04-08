Cooper Holman’s grand slam, Ryan Kettman’s two-way game lift Wilmington to sweep of Herscher

Wilmington's Cooper Holman, right, is congratulated by Ryan Kettman after hitting a grand slam during the Wildcats' 8-1 home win over Herscher Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Between the top and bottom of the fourth inning of Wilmington’s home game against Herscher, the home-plate umpire informed the Wildcats press box they couldn’t play music anymore, whether it be between innings or walk-up songs.

A couple innings later, the Wildcats decided to make their own noise, exploding for a sixth-run sixth highlighted by Cooper Holman’s grand slam, while Ryan Kettman went five strong innings and added three hits from the leadoff spot in an 8-1 Wilmington win.

The win gave the Wildcats (4-2-1, 2-1 Illinois Central Eight) a series sweep over the Tigers (8-4, 2-2) after a 13-2 win in Herscher on Monday, a two-game set that Kettman and the Wildcats know could prove pivotal when it comes to sorting out the top of a loaded ICE Conference.

Wilmington's Ryan Kettman fields a ground ball during a home game against Herscher Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

“It’s a great feeling, especially bouncing back after a rough Coal City loss that we had (on March 30),” Kettman said. “We knew we had to come back, and if we want a chance to win conference we have to take every other game we have.”

Kettman and the Tigers’ Tanner Jones, both four-year varsity players, exchanged solid outings for a combined zero unearned runs. Ryan Schraeger reached on an error and scored on a passed ball in the second to put the Wildcats up 1-0 before Jones, who also reached on an error, scored on Dylan Bayston’s RBI single to notch things at 1-1 in the third.

Courtesy running for catcher Zach Ohlund in the bottom of the frame, Evan Kuypers went from first to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a Declan Moran base hit, the only runs either starter surrendered. Kettman struck out five, walked three and gave up five hits over five innings, while Jones also fanned five, walked four and gave up five hits over four frames.

Herscher's Tanner Jones throws a pitch during a game at Wilmington Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

But a pitchers’ duel turned into a late Wildcats rally when they scored all six of their sixth-inning runs with nobody out. Schrager and Brayden Meents walked, both scoring on a Kettman triple. Dierks Geiss hit an infield single to put runners on the corners before Ohlund was intentionally walked for the second time, loading the sacks for Holman.

The Wildcats cleanup hitter found an 0-1 knuckleball from Connor Sharper and deposited it in a backyard adjacent to the left-field fence to double Wilmington’s run total and give Geiss plenty of breathing room to close things out.

“It’s unreal, one of the best feelings you can feel as a human,” Holman said of his grand slam and ensuing dugout frenzy. “These guys fired me up 10 times better.”

The Wildcats finished third in Class 2A two years ago and were a game away from back-to-back state trips last spring. An experienced group this season, the Wildcats know how high their ceiling is, and while it took a while to get going Tuesday, they saw glimpses of that as they took control late.

Herscher's Brock Berns, left, applies a tag on Wilmington's Declan Moran during a game at Wilmington Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

“I think offensively we have a pretty good team, it’s just a matter of time,” Bushnell said. “It seemed a little sloppy early on in the game. I thought our pitching was outstanding, but something felt a little off. It was just a matter of time.”

After serving a relief role to all-staters Lucas Rink and Kyle Farrell, Kettman is back to a starting pitching role for the first time since he was a freshman this year, with Tuesday marking his first start.

“It’s pretty different,” Kettman said. “I’ve been used to coming in and just having to throw an inning, get through it and the game’s over. It was definitely different today. Starting the game, you have a different routine at the beginning, but you eventually adjust.”

Wilmington's Ryan Kettman throws a pitch during a home game against Herscher Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Herscher coach Eric Regez liked what he saw from Jones as well, and like the Wildcats – whom he called an “exceptional baseball operation” – the Tigers boast a handful of three- and four-year talents on their roster. They hit a speed bump against the Wildcats, but with a pair of early four-game winning streaks, Regez has seen the Tigers largely pick up where they left off after a 29-8 season last year.

“We try to identify the fact that last year was the basement. We’ve got a lot of experience, three or four guys with three or four years on varsity, and try to use that to our advantage. ...” Regez said. “But at the same time, we have to continue to keep getting better each day.”