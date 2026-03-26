A Taylor-Made Life: Living in puppyhood

This year, I’ve been struggling coming up with topics to write about. When I thought about why that might be, it became startlingly obvious.

I’m knee-deep in puppyhood.

There hasn’t been much happening in my life as I’m too distracted chasing around a 12-pound ball of fluff. And, in the moments that he’s calm, I glue myself to the couch and try not to move.

It’s exhausting, but it also is a wonderful experience.

Kip is just shy of seven months. What I remember from his older brother’s puppy years, this time was the toughest. It’s a mix of teething, not listening and unbridled energy.

But gosh darn it, is he the cutest thing ever. His tail is constantly wagging, he loves everyone and he’s a cuddle bug.

The best part of having Kip is the relationship he’s developed with his older brother, Teddy. They’re both cockapoos and have so many quirks in common. They have bouts of wrestling and playtime throughout the day and love spending time together.

Every morning, Teddy runs to Kip’s crate and waits for him to be unleashed into the day.

I’m excited to see how their dynamic strengthens with time. The same can be said for the cats, who have grown to tolerate Kip, but I believe they’ll grow to love him.

Because how could you not love him?

It never ceases to amaze me the love of a dog, and how looking at things through their eyes can positively shift perspective.

Although puppyhood is exhausting, I wouldn’t change a thing about this experience. Watching his personality develop, watching him learn has been so special and entertaining.

We’re currently taking puppy classes at PetSmart, and it’s been a great way to learn how to redirect his bad behavior and reward the good behavior. I can’t wait to see where he is six months from now. You can rest assured that I’ll keep you posted.