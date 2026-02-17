Defensive-minded Bishop McNamara downs Reed-Custer in regional semis

Bishop McNamara's Keneyce Davis breaks away with the ball during their 60-36 victory over Reed-Custer in the IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinals on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Bishop McNamara set an emphatic tone on defense from the start of Monday’s 60-36 win in the IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinal against Reed-Custer.

The host Fightin’ Irish (12-16) allowed just one point in the first quarter, seven points in the first half and held the Comets (14-15) without a field goal until nearly 12 minutes into the game.

With the Irish offense also struggling a bit in the first half, especially during a scoreless stretch to start the second quarter that lasted over five minutes, that suffocating start on the defensive end was vital in keeping them on top.

“I feel like we just had to pick it up on the defensive end because our shots weren’t falling,” senior Kaneyce Davis said. “We went that whole gap without scoring, and we just had to pick it up on some end.”

It was the 12th time this season the Irish held their opponent below 40 points and the sixth in the last 10 games.

“Since our last game, all week in practice, there’s been an emphasis on the defensive,” head coach Khadaizha Sanders said. “We’re rotating, making sure we’re getting our hands in passing lanes, getting in position. I think they did a pretty good job at it tonight.”

Davis tied for the team lead with 17 points Monday, seven of which came during a 13-2 run to close the second quarter after the scoreless drought ended. She added six rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Bishop McNamara was up 25-7 at halftime, and with the Comets finding some offensive rhythm and scoring 16 points in the third quarter, the Irish had to start knocking down some shots.

They did just that, nearly matching their first-half total with 20 points in the third to turn away Reed-Custer’s comeback push.

Hailey Jackson knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the third and scored eight of the Irish’s points in the frame.

“I was honestly just shooting shots and was making them, which felt good,” Jackson said. “It got my team going, just being aggressive.”

Jackson finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Trinitee Thompson and Dillon Pallissard both battled foul trouble but finished with eight points apiece. Pallissard added 11 rebounds and Thompson had five.

The Irish will be back at home on Thursday for the regional championship game, looking to secure a second straight regional title.

Standing in the way is a Joliet Catholic team that beat McNamara 55-33 just five short days ago, spoiling the Irish’s senior night.

Davis said that she and her teammates are going to do everything they can to reverse that result.

“We’ve got to go back to watch the film and pick out the pieces where we can flip the switch,” Davis said. “From the start, just pick up the energy. The last game, we did not have a lot of energy, and I feel like we can pick it up and come out like we came out in the first quarter (tonight).”

Reed-Custer had its season, and its attempt at a second straight regional title for the first time in 20 years, come to an end Monday.

Alyssa Wollenzien had all seven of the Comets’ points in the first half and finished with a game-high 24. She added 11 rebounds and five steals. Atianna Hood added five points and three rebounds Avah Thompson had three points and four rebounds.

Seniors Morgan Toler, Anastasia Smith, Skylar Wilkins and Gwen Stewart, who was unable to play this season with an injury, had their basketball careers conclude as well.

“I thanked my four seniors, because they stuck it out for four years and sometimes you don’t see that in a program,” head coach Shelby Zwolinski said. “They’re amazing leaders on and off the floor, so my young ones have big shoes to fill on that end.

“.I’m glad in the second half we played like we do,” Zwolinski added. “In the first half we looked a little timid. But we kind of shook it off at halftime and we played our style of basketball in the second half. That’s what I praised in the locker room.”