Kankakee Community College offers Microsoft Copilot workplace training on April 3

Kankakee Community College will offer Microsoft Copilot in the Workplace, a practical one-session class designed to help employees work more efficiently using artificial intelligence within Microsoft apps.

Participants will learn how to use Microsoft Copilot to draft content, analyze information, generate ideas, and automate routine tasks. Attendees will leave with strategies to complete tasks faster, streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and support everyday work with AI.

The class meets on Friday, April 3, from 1-2:30 p.m. at KCC’s Riverfront Campus, 100 College Drive in Kankakee, Room D122. The class does not award college credit.

The cost is $40. To register, visit www.kcc.edu/comejoinus, sign up or log in, then find and select the course. Click on the date and add it to your cart. In the cart, add yourself as an attendee and check out.

To register by phone, or for more information, phone 815-802-8206.