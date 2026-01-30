Kankakee man convicted in May road rage incident

Robert Reardanz, Jr., 41, of Kankakee, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday, Jan. 27, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to a May 2025 road rage incident. (Photo provided by the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe announced that Robert Reardanz, Jr., 41, of Kankakee, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to a May 2025 road rage incident.

Rowe said in a Wednesday Facebook post that Reardanz followed a 21-year-old woman, flashing his lights, and escalated it into a dangerous confrontation when he left his vehicle and brandished his firearm.

Deputies said they recovered a recording of the incident, which was used as evidence in the trial.

“We commend the courage of the victim for coming forward and seeing this case through, and we thank the jury for their careful attention and service to our community,” Rowe said. “This conviction reflects the outstanding teamwork of law enforcement, our prosecution team, and victim advocacy.”

Rowe said aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a class A misdemeanor, and he believes increasing the offense level for those using deadly weapons while committing a crime should be a top priority for amendments to the SAFE-T Act.

Reardanz will be sentenced at a later date.