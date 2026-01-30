‘Called to Kankakee’ exhibit opens Feb. 7

The late Rev. William Copeland Jr. speaks during an event with the Rev. Jesse Jackson standing directly behind. An exhibit of the life and times of Rev. Copeland will be opening February 7 at the Kankakee County Museum. (Photos provided)

One of the most iconic Kankakee County civil rights advocates will be the subject of a special exhibit at the Kankakee County Museum.

The exhibit, “The Life and Legacy of the Rev. William H. Copeland Jr.,” will open to the public at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

The exhibit coincides with Black History Month across the country. Black History Month is celebrated throughout February.

The Rev. Copeland, who was the driving force behind Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee, was often at the front of civil rights issues in Kankakee and nationally, as well.

The exhibit is presented by the Copeland Family Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the museum, and its opening will feature remarks and reflections from the community and faith leaders.

Following the conclusion of February, a portion of the exhibit will remain on permanent display in the museum’s African American exhibit.

Copeland died Sept. 11, 2023.

His wife of 67 years, Leola, 89, could not be more pleased with the upcoming display. It was her idea to display more of her husband’s memories in the existing display. Then the idea was born to create an exhibit for her husband.

“This would have a great impact on him,” Leola said this week. “He had great love of people who he would fight for.”

She noted her husband also had a great love of the past.

“He always emphasized history and wanted people to know their history,” she said.

Monica Fountain, the couple’s daughter, said she and her mother were simply in the neighborhood of the museum recently, and her mother wanted to stop.

She wanted to make arrangements to give some of Pastor Copeland’s documents, photographs, and other artifacts to the museum.

“So we stopped by and that’s how it got started,” Fountain said. “This had been on Mom’s radar. Mom was one of the biggest driving forces behind this.”

The son of farmers and grandson to a man born into slavery, Copeland was raised in Louisiana. After serving in the U.S. Army, he accepted his call to the ministry and settled in a Baptist church in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 1971, Pastor Copeland accepted the pastorate of Morning Star and moved to Kankakee in January 1972.

Through the leadership of Pastor Copeland, Morning Star became the dominant Baptist church in Kankakee – as well as all of Kankakee County – and maintained its strong connection to the city’s north side.

He retired as its senior pastor in 2008, having guided the church for 36 years.

Asked how her husband would react to the museum exhibit, Leola simply stated: “It would be another day to him. He wasn’t one who wanted the spotlight.”

The exhibit’s opening is free and open to the public.

Leola said had been hoping for a gathering of 15-20 family and friends. She and her daughter said they have already received responses from more than 50 who plan to attend.

“People are responding. A lot of people loved my husband,” Leola said.

She noted that with his nearly 40-year leadership role at Morning Star, her husband made many friends. She added he made many enemies as well.

But, she noted, that is part of the price of bringing change to a community.

Regarding the Feb. 7 exhibit opening, there is still much work to be completed. A family of faith, they have no doubt all things will come together.

“I’m excited. Real excited. Happy. Pleased,” Leola said.

Fountain said just as her father brought people to church, she is hoping this display and its opening brings people unfamiliar with the museum inside its doors.

Among the many things set for display will be the pastor’s pulpit and chair from Morning Star. Some recordings of sermons can also be heard.

“Black history is American history,” Fountain said.

Asked what his father’s legacy has been, Fountain didn’t hesitate.

“His greatest legacy was not building a building, but it was lives built.”