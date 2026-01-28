The Secret Food Pantry hosts mobile drive-through in Bourbonnais Jan. 29

The Secret Food Pantry will operate a mobile drive-through pantry from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 29, on Briarwood Lane in Bourbonnais.

There are no residential or financial restrictions. A recommended $5 donation enters attendees into a $50 gift card raffle.

Directions:

Take Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) and turn onto Stratford Drive East. Follow Stratford Drive East to Briarcliff Lane, turn right, then turn right again onto Plum Creek Drive. Vehicles will be staged on Plum Creek Drive while waiting for food pickup on Briarwood Lane.

The designated Secret Pantry route (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

• Do not arrive more than 30 minutes early

• Do not block residential or commercial driveways while waiting

• Follow the designated route

The Secret Food Pantry, based in Godley, accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations. Volunteers are always welcome. If you would like more information, you can contact The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.