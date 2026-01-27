Shaw Local

Grant Park Schools seeks professionals for Career Exploration Fair Feb. 13

Grant Park hosts Career Exploration Fair on Feb 13. (Photo Provided By Jenny Hoekstra)

By Marcus Jackson

Grant Park Schools is hosting a Career Exploration Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, at Grant Park High School at 421 Esson Farm Rd., and is seeking professionals to speak with students about their careers.

Professionals will be stationed at tables while students rotate through for one-on-one and small-group conversations. No formal presentations required — just informal discussions about your career path, education, daily responsibilities, and advice in their

Exhibitors can display tools, materials, and visuals related to their work to inspire students about career possibilities.

Questions contact: Nicole Barrios at (815) 465-3013 or nicole.barrios@grantparkdragons.org.

To participate: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSch0-kpqcE5VdeMefr9SPP7Yp7iNxbwqWhB9EXWArpQERQykA/viewform.

Event details:

Grant Park High School at 421 Esson Farm Rd. Grant Park, Il 60940 Friday, Feb. 13, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

