KCC’s Fast Path transfer degree program is accepting applications for Fall 2026

Kankakee Community College’s Fast Path transfer degree program is accepting applications for Fall 2026. Classes begin in August at the KCC South Extension Center in Watseka.

Fast Path students complete two classes at a time with a mix of in-person and online coursework. New classes begin every eight weeks. After two years, students earn an Associate in Arts transfer degree and are prepared to transfer to a four-year university.

“Fast Path at KCC was the perfect steppingstone between high school and university,” said Haven Barrett, a 2024 Fast Path graduate now a senior at Eastern Illinois University studying communication disorders and sciences. “The small classes, supportive staff, and a strong sense of community made all the difference.”

Program Director Nancy Schunke said the accelerated format removes uncertainty from college planning. “Courses, dates, and times are prearranged,” she said. “Students receive mentoring, guidance, and tools they need to succeed — including a new laptop and support every step of the way.”

The Fall 2026 cohort will be the ninth Fast Path group at KCC’s Watseka location.

To apply: Contact Nancy Schunke at 815-802-8780 or nschunke@kcc.edu.

Location: KCC South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut St., Watseka