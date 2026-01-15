A Taylor-Made Life: Local events to add to your winter calendar

We’re officially in that strange time of winter when it feels like warmth and sunshine will never return. As with any other year, I assure you that warmth is on the other side.

The days have already started getting longer, and we’re just over two months away from the first day of spring. Still, it can be tough to trudge through these chilly, gray days.

I’ve found that the best way to pass the time is by keeping yourself busy. It’s easy this time of year to go home after work, put on sweats, and get cozy under a blanket on the couch.

Don’t get me wrong – I do this a few days during the week. But I offset with activities out of the house to keep myself and my mind active. And although it’s hard for my body to be away from the comfort of a blanket, it’s good for my soul to keep busy.

Lucky for us Kankakee County folk, there’s plenty on the local calendar to keep us entertained as we await springtime.

· Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Clue” from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. Due to the popularity of the show, KVTA just added a performance on Jan. 31. To get tickets, go to kvta.org.

· Easy Street Theater will celebrate its 20th anniversary with performances March 6-8 at St. John Paul II in Kankakee. Tickets can only be purchased at the door, and more information can be found at facebook.com/EasyStreetTheater.

· Dress in the fashion of your favorite decade and stop by the B. Harley Bradley House on Feb. 13 for Decades Trivia. The event runs 6 to 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 each. Go to wright1900.org/events for tickets and more info.

· On Jan. 24, Feb. 21 and March 14, the Kankakee Farmer’s Market team will host a Winter Community Market at the Majestic in downtown Kankakee. Check out various vendors from the warmth of the indoors.

· Check out the calendars of your local library or park district for a variety of free or reasonably priced events.

This is just a glimpse of what’s on tap locally. For more events, go to daily-journal.com and select Local Events.

· Taylor Leddin-McMaster can be contacted at taylorleddin@gmail.com.