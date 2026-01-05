Kankakee police issue 18 seat belt, two child safety seat violations over holiday

The Kankakee Police Department announced that it issued 18 seat belt and two child safety seat violations over the Dec. 12 through Jan. 5 holiday enforcement campaign.

Police said this campaign was partnered with law enforcement agencies statewide as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled over,” “Drive High, Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

Officers also made multiple warrant arrests and arrests for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

“We can’t stress it enough: Impaired driving is a deadly gamble, no matter where you live,” Lt. Brad Latham said. “Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis, or any other drug, driving impaired is illegal, irresponsible, and puts lives at risk - yours, your passengers’, and everyone else’s on the road. That’s why we do this.”

The holiday enforcement campaign was administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds and managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.