House fire in Kankakee displaces four people

Four people were displaced Monday night when a fire damaged their two-story home in the 1300 block of Kensington Avenue in Kankakee.

The Kankakee Fire Department said they were dispatched at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday to a report of four people trapped on the second floor.

All four were rescued with no injuries, Kankakee Fire said.

With the aid of surrounding departments, the fire was contained within 20 minutes, Kankakee Fire said.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature. There were multiple space heaters being operated on a small area, Kankakee Fire said.

The four people were displaced by the fire, Kankakee Fire said.