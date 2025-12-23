Kankakee police said victim shot during Sunday’s reported forced entry on the city’s east side

Kankakee police said a homicide at a Kankakee apartment on the city’s east side Sunday occurred during an attempted forced entry.

In a Tuesday press release, Kankakee police said the victim, 35-year-old Travis L. Hayes, of Kankakee, and an accomplice tried to force their way into the apartment of a 47-year-old man.

Hayes reportedly had a shotgun, police said. Hayes and the resident reportedly fought over the shotgun. During the struggle, the resident discharged the shotgun, striking Hayes, the release said.

The resident and Hayes’ accomplice were both on scene, when officers arrived at approximately 5:51 p.m. Sunday. They were responding to a dispatch about a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Oak Street, the release said.

Officers were informed a male shooting victim was lying near an apartment where the attempted forced entry had reportedly occurred, the release said.

Officers located Hayes and started rendering aid until Kankakee Fire Department EMS arrived and transported Hayes to a local hospital emergency department, where he was later pronounced dead, the release said.

The resident has cooperated with investigators and provided a statement. The resident directed officers to the shotgun involved in the incident, the release said.

The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. The firearm involved will be submitted for tracing through Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the release said.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for final review, the release said.

“This was a very tragic incident. Our thoughts remain with all those affected, and we are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation.,” Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said in the release.

This is the fifth homicide in the city of Kankakee this year.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is encouraged to contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426.