The Bradley Public Library hosts the River Valley String Ensemble’s annual Christmas Concert

The River Valley String Ensemble will perform its annual Christmas Concert on Friday, December 12, at 7:00 pm at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, IL.

The River Valley Choral Ensemble, led by Bonnie Brewer, will serve as special guests for the concert, which will include audience participation and sing-alongs. Christmas treats will be served following the performance, with free admission and donations gratefully accepted.

The program features holiday favorites ranging from classical selections like J.S. Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desire” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” to contemporary pieces including “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow!” and “Feliz Navidad.” The concert will also include Vivaldi’s “Inverno,” Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” and a Christmas singalong finale.

The River Valley String Ensemble and Choral Ensemble are projects of the River Valley Music Corporation, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation.