Sky Tribe hosts Santa’s Runway Arrival at Greater Kankakee Airport

Sky Tribe will collaborate with D14 Aviation to host Santa’s Runway Arrival from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21, at Greater Kankakee Airport, 813 E. 4000 S Road.

Santa will arrive by airplane at noon, followed by family activities, vendors, and photo opportunities.

The fundraiser supports Sky Tribe’s mission to expand aviation and (STEM) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education for local students.

The organization now serves 54 high schools across Illinois, providing hands-on learning and career pathways for future aviation professionals.

All-inclusive family admission is $25 and includes event entry, kids’ crafts, cookies, hot chocolate, and one family photo with Santa.

Tickets may be purchased at: santas-runway-arrival-holiday-fundraiser