Christmas Day Inc. offers free dinner at 10 Kankakee County locations

Christmas Day Inc. will provide free Christmas dinners on Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10 locations throughout Kankakee County.
Choose the location closest to your home.
Aroma Park: Total Deliverance Church of the Nazarene
120 S. Mill St.
Bourbonnais: The Grow Center (formerly Central Christian Church)
310 NW Main St.
Bradley: Quality Inn & Suites
800 N. Kinzie Ave. (Route 50)
Grant Park: Community Center
209 W. Dixie Highway
Kankakee: St. John Paul II Catholic Parish
907 S. Ninth Ave.
Kankakee: Lisieux Pastoral Center
371 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Manteno: Leo Hassett Center
211 N. Main St.
Momence: First Baptist Church
2268 N. St. Route 17
Pembroke: Pembroke Senior Center
4019 S. Wheeler Road
Sun River Terrace: Sun River Terrace Community Center
7219 E. Chicago St.
The community event offers food, fellowship, and music for anyone seeking holiday company.
Please RSVP by calling 815-614-2697 by Friday, Dec. 19, at noon. Enjoy a complete Holiday feast catered by The Bennett-Curtis House. Dine in only. No carry-outs.