Christmas Day Inc. offers free dinner at 10 Kankakee County locations

Christmas Day Inc. will provide free Christmas dinners on Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10 locations throughout Kankakee County.

Choose the location closest to your home.

Aroma Park: Total Deliverance Church of the Nazarene

120 S. Mill St.

Bourbonnais: The Grow Center (formerly Central Christian Church)

310 NW Main St.

Bradley: Quality Inn & Suites

800 N. Kinzie Ave. (Route 50)

Grant Park: Community Center

209 W. Dixie Highway

Kankakee: St. John Paul II Catholic Parish

907 S. Ninth Ave.

Kankakee: Lisieux Pastoral Center

371 N. St. Joseph Ave.

Manteno: Leo Hassett Center

211 N. Main St.

Momence: First Baptist Church

2268 N. St. Route 17

Pembroke: Pembroke Senior Center

4019 S. Wheeler Road

Sun River Terrace: Sun River Terrace Community Center

7219 E. Chicago St.

The community event offers food, fellowship, and music for anyone seeking holiday company.

Please RSVP by calling 815-614-2697 by Friday, Dec. 19, at noon. Enjoy a complete Holiday feast catered by The Bennett-Curtis House. Dine in only. No carry-outs.