First Community Insurance & Annuity Center relocates its headquarters

First Community Insurance & Annuity Center announced that it has relocated its headquarters to a new facility in Bourbonnais. The agency is now operating at 698 Armour Road.

Founded in 1990 by CEO and President Douglas A. Wheeler, First Community Insurance & Annuity Center has been dedicated to serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout Kankakee County for more than three decades.

The agency’s team of licensed insurance professionals is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and providing customized, high-quality insurance solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs.

For more information about First Community Insurance & Annuity Center, visit www.firstcommunityinsurance.com or call them at 815-937-5533.