Chicago man shot, killed in Kankakee

Kankakee police are seeking information regarding the Sunday night shooting death of a Chicago man in the 900 block of East Court Street. (Daily Journal/File)

Kankakee police are investigating the shooting death of a Chicago man Sunday night in the 900 block of East Court Street.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said 20-year-old Donnie E. Smith was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a business. He was transported to Riverside Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

At this time, there is no known motive as investigators review video and other evidence, Kidwell said.

This is the fourth homicide in the city of Kankakee this year.

At approximately 10:26 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the parking lot following reports of multiple gunshots fired.

Investigators interviewed several individuals who were present during the incident, police said.

Kankakee police ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at 815-933-0426 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, and callers can remain anonymous.