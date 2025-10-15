Grain bin collapses in Martinton

Harvested beans cover the ground after a concrete grain bin collapsed on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at the Donovan Farmers Co-op in downtown Martinton at the Union Pacific Railroad line. No injuries have been reported and the power is out, according to the Iroquois County EMA. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A grain bin holding some 30,000 bushels of soybeans collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Martinton.

Martinton Fire Chief Jeff Meyer said the collapse occurred at approximately 12:52 p.m. as employees of the Donovan Farmers Co-op were transferring the beans to another bin.

“They probably had 100 bushels out before it gave away,” Meyer said.

There were approximately 30 people in the area when the bin gave way. No injuries were reported.

Meyer said they had approximately 12 firefighters from Martinton, Papineau, Ashkum and Watseka at the site.

The collapse knocked out electrical power to most of the town of 321 residents.

Crews from Ameren, which supplies electricity to the town, were onsite to begin the process of restoring power.

The town’s main transformer was knocked out.

Video of the collapse showed a flash from a power line as the concrete and beans tumbled down.

Meyer said that spark could have caused an explosion if it made contact with the grain dust.

An Ameren crew was on hand preparing to cut the power when the collapse occurred.

There are 168 customers affected.

An Ameren.com notification said they hoped to have power restored by 7 a.m. Thursday

A fire official said the bins were built in 1972.

Meyer said they had been dispatched to the co-op on an ambulance call for a driver not feeling well.

“Some of the guys said they heard beans hitting the top of the roof over the pit,” Meyer said.

“Lt. Bruce Lane of Papineau Fire Department noticed what was happening and we decided to evacuate the area, shut the power off and the gas,” Meyer said.