Bishop McNamara’s Gratitude Drive-Thru to honor first responders, military members on 9/11

Bishop McNamara Catholic School students high five Kankakee County Sheriff's Department officers during the 2024 Gratitude Drive-Thru honoring first responders, active-duty service members and veterans. (Courtesy of Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools)

Bishop McNamara will be hosting a Gratitude Drive-Thru this Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at all three school sites for first responders, veterans and active-duty service members in recognition of the 24th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Coffee and donuts will be served as a small token of appreciation for those who serve or have served.

“As a McNamara community, we wish to express our deepest gratitude for the sacrifices made by these dedicated individuals in service to our country,” Kaelyn Bess, Kankakee site principal, said. “This Thursday, marks 24 years since the tragic events that profoundly impacted our nation and forever changed the lives of Americans.

“In the aftermath of those devastating acts, we witnessed the strength and unity of our country as people came together in solidarity,” Bess said. “On that day, and in the years that followed, our first responders and service members demonstrated extraordinary heroism and bravery.”

Bishop McNamara’s sites include the grade schools at 324 E. Marsile St. in Bourbonnais and 247 N. Center Ave. in Bradley, as well as the high school at 550 W. Brookmont Blvd. in Kankakee.

Drive-thru will be held in each parking lot. Use the Entrance Street parking lot at the high school.

Following the Gratitude Drive-Thru at the high school, a Mass of Gratitude will be held in the gymnasium at 9:25 a.m.

All local veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and retired first responders are invited to join the students and staff at the Kankakee site.

Guests may park in the main parking lot and enter through the high school’s main entrance.

Reserved seating will be available, or guests may sit in the bleachers with their children if they have a student relative. Following the mass, coffee and donuts will be served.