Manteno police investigate report of shots fired

A sign at the Manteno Police Department welcomes people to the village of Manteno.

Manteno police said they investigated a rapport of shots fired Friday night in the area of the 100 block of East Second Street.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. police received a call in reference to shots fired, police said.

Officers spoke with witnesses who reported hearing multiple gunshots and a vehicle leaving the area, police said.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, police said.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting was later located and removed from a residence in the 200 block of Stadium Drive in Bourbonnais, police said.

No possible victims were found in a check with local hospitals, police said.

“Social media sites have mentioned that the bar in the area could have been the source of the gunfire, however this is inaccurate. The incident appears to be a directed action and not a random act,” Manteno police posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information as to the incident should contact the Manteno Police Department at 815-929-4801, mpd@villageofmanteno.com, or through Crimestoppers at 815-932-7463.