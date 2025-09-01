New trial date set for Harris in 2021 Bradley police shooting

Defense attorney Cierra Norris makes a statement during court proceedings for Xandria Harris, left, in Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott's courtroom on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 (Tiffany Blanchette)

A new trial date has been set in the Xandria Harris case.

That decision came during the latest court date Friday before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 23. It is expected to last three weeks.

“We’re going to set the jury date, and there’s going to be no continuance because it’s going to be set in stone,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

During a hearing Aug. 8, Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris, argued that she was not prepared to start the trial Sept. 8 because one of the attorneys involved in the case had quit, thus putting preparation in limbo.

Although not pleased, Bradshaw-Elliott granted the continuance despite the objection of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and child endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the serious wounding of now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

Sullivan, who police said shot the two officers, was convicted in September 2024.

Bradshaw-Elliott sentenced Sullivan to natural life in prison for the murder of Rittmanic and 80 years, plus natural life, for the attempted murder of Bailey.

Harris was held in direct contempt of court during Sullivan’s trial.

During Sullivan’s trial, Harris refused to answer questions in the case, although Bradshaw-Elliott ordered Harris to testify after permitting prosecutors to question her through use immunity.

That refusal allowed prosecutors to hold her in direct contempt.

Bradshaw-Elliott found Harris guilty during a bench trial earlier this year.

During Friday’s court appearance, Bradshaw-Elliott set Nov. 11 for Harris to be sentenced for the direct contempt conviction.

Harris’ next time in court will be Sept. 8 for the status of two subpoenas that the state filed for information about the expert witness who interviewed Harris.

Norris is claiming that Harris suffers from battered woman syndrome because Sullivan had physically abused her during their relationship.

The couple have three children together.