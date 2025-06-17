State offers unused land at Shapiro to be developed by Kankakee

Traffic travels along Route 45 past Shapiro Developmental Center on June 11, 2025. Seventy acres of unutilized land on the south end of Shapiro's campus has been tabbed for the state’s new “Surplus to Success” program. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – Seventy acres of unused acreage on Shapiro Developmental Center’s campus has been tabbed for the state’s new Surplus to Success program.

It’s a $500 million initiative transforming unused state properties into hubs of economic opportunity, according to a news release from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office.

The funding was approved by the state legislature last month as part of the governor’s $55 billion budget.

The Shapiro site is one of five targeted in the state for funds. Shapiro Developmental Center itself will remain unaffected, officials said.

The former Dwight Correctional Center is among the other four sites.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said this initiative is a huge step.

“This will be totally local input to how this land is developed,” Joyce said. “This program takes the forgotten projects of the past and turns them into projects of the future with a boost from private investment.

“The Shapiro Development Center’s unused land is ripe for investment and has the potential to bring jobs and economic success to Kankakee.”

Traffic travels along Route 45 past Shapiro Developmental Center on June 11, 2025. Seventy acres of unutilized land on the south end of Shapiro's campus has been tabbed for the state’s new “Surplus to Success” program. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said for the past two years, he and Joyce have talked on and off about using the land to attract businesses.

“This is a positive. The (Interstate 57) 308 Exit is nearby. There is potential,” Curtis said.

“This land provides an opportunity for area officials to bring business and jobs to the area,” Joyce said.

Shapiro Developmental Center is run by the state, but the land it sits on is within Kankakee city limits.

Part of the 70 acres at Shapiro includes the Kankakee River shoreline.

Kankakee has started its Riverwalk project, which is revitalizing the shoreline on the north side of the river from the Schuyler Avenue Bridge.

“It provides opportunities,” Curtis said.

The entrance to Shapiro Developmental Center along Route 45 in Kankakee. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The other state sites are the former Singer Mental Health Center in Rockford (100 acres), Jacksonville Developmental Center (100 acres) and Lincoln Developmental Center (100 acres).

The $500 million initiative includes two major components:

• $300 million for the Surplus to Success program led by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, which will prepare idle state-owned properties for private development

• $200 million for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to expand its existing site readiness programs and fund large-scale business attraction efforts

Through the DCEO component, the state will expand its efforts to make sites ready for business attraction and business development.

This includes funding energy infrastructure to reduce long lead times, and help municipalities, economic development organizations and landowners prepare sites for investment, according to the release.