Property tax bills sent out

If Kankakee County homeowners haven’t already received their real estate tax bills, they will shortly.

Kankakee County Treasurer Nick Africano said recently the 2024 property taxes (payable in 2025) were mailed out on or around May 20. The first installment due date is June 26, and the second installment will be due Sep. 4.

Taxpayers have multiple options for paying their property taxes this year:

* At all local banks and most credit unions (excluding PNC Bank). One doesn’t need to be a customer of the bank to use this service.

* By mail to the Treasurer’s Office.

* Online at kankakeecountytreasurer.com.

* Via the tax drop box located outside the Treasurer’s Office at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.

* In person at the Kankakee County Treasurer’s Office.

“We encourage taxpayers to take advantage of the many convenient ways to pay, whether online or at participating banks and credit unions,” said Africano n a news release. “Our goal is to make the process as accessible and stress-free as possible for residents.”