Heard on the Street: Vintage clothing, record store opens in Bourbonnais

James LeRoy, left, and Jessi Bosie, co-owners of Glue Man Vintage & Records, pose for a photo during the store's grand opening Friday at 616 S. Main St. in Bourbonnais. The site is the former Quilt Shop of the now-closed B&J Sewing Center. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BOURBONNAIS – A new store specializing in vintage clothing and music, Glue Man Vintage & Records, had its grand opening Friday at 616 S. Main St.

Located in the former Quilt Shop of the now-closed B&J Sewing Center, the business is situated between the El Burrito Loco and Subway restaurants.

The new venture is co-owned by engaged Kankakee couple James LeRoy and Jessi Bosie.

LeRoy, 19, graduated in 2024 from Grace Christian Academy.

“I’m definitely an independent person, and I like to see the rewards of my work,” he said in regard to starting a business. ”I don’t like to work under a person.”

Customers browse the racks of Glue Man Vintage & Records in Bourbonnais during its grand opening May 16, 2025. (Stephanie Markham)

LeRoy also had a hand in starting the Kankakee Arts CoLab, where he books bands to perform, and plans to carry his love of music over to the store.

He plans to host music events and other gatherings such as card-game nights in the store.

“One - I love vintage clothing,” he said. “That’s just like, a passion of mine, as well as trying to create a third space for people, really for everyone, but especially people who don’t have a place to go, just a place where they can feel welcome.”

His aim is to create an inviting atmosphere.

The store is brightly painted and decorated and includes a pingpong table and Nintendo Wii for visitors to have some old-school fun.

“We’re trying to make it available for everyone, even if you don’t want to spend money on clothes,” LeRoy said.

The inventory also includes other nostalgia-inducing items like comic books and CDs.

A selection of CDs for sale is displayed next to an old TV set at Glue Man Vintage & Records in Bourbonnais during the store's grand opening May 16, 2025. (Stephanie Markham)

LeRoy and Bosie entertained the idea of opening a store for a long time and started seriously discussing it at the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, LeRoy has sold items at various markets and vintage festivals around Illinois and neighboring states.

He buys vintage items from people directly and also sources them from places like the Goodwill Outlet, garage sales and estate sales.

“That in itself is a full-time job, because it’s hard to find stuff,” he said.

He tries to pick up vintage items that are currently in style along with anything that speaks to his personal tastes.

Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. every day, but the store is closed on Tuesdays.

For more information, see the Glue Man Vintage & Records Facebook page.